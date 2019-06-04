Screen sharing goes mobile—and more

Skype has always been the easiest way to share your screen with others, and now we’re taking one of our most popular features on the go. Starting today, we’re launching screen sharing on Android and iOS—along with multiple improvements to our mobile calling experience.

Whether you have a last-minute meeting on the go, or your dad doesn’t know how to use his phone—screen sharing on Android and iOS lets you get it done from anywhere. Maybe you want to shop online with your best friends, or you need to collaborate with someone on the other side of the world from the comfort of your couch—no need to drag out the laptop! Simply start a Skype call, tap the brand new “…” menu, and start sharing your screen.

Speaking of brand new, Skype’s mobile calling redesign streamlines and simplifies the video call. A single tap will dismiss the call controls and let you fully experience the most essential Skype feature—a video call without any obstructions. Want to make it even cleaner? Try a double tap to remove it all. A single tap brings all the controls back, with everything you need the most at the front and center.

We added everything else into the newly redesigned “…” menu. This new menu allows you to access all our useful features, like screen sharing, call recording, and subtitles—all while keeping your video call simple and clutter free.

We’re proud to release these updates to our mobile calling experience, enabling everyone to get more done, from anywhere. Screen sharing on mobile is available on the latest version of Skype on Android and iOS devices running iOS 12 and up.

To learn more about screen sharing, and our new mobile redesign, read our support article. We also love to hear from you on the Skype Community, where millions of Skype users have registered to share their expertise, feedback, and Skype stories.